CHARLOTTE, N.Y. The Ontario Beach Park Program Committee is looking for vendors for Harborfest at the end of this month.

Harborfest will be from Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25 at Ontario Beach Park. The committee is looking for arts, crafts and general merchandise vendors.

For applications and complete details, interested vendors and sponsors should contact Jaime Henderson at jme.lyn.g@hotmail.com or call 585-865-3320.