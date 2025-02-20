Ontario County animal shelter temporarily closes shelter due to virus outbreak linked to animal cruelty case

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County Humane Society has temporarily closed its shelter to the public due to a virus affecting several animals.

The shelter states that the virus outbreak is linked to a recent animal cruelty case in Geneva. Last week, authorities charged two people and removed nearly a dozen dogs from a home in the area.

Some of the rescued dogs have developed parvovirus, a highly contagious viral illness. Veterinary technicians are closely monitoring their care.

The shelter remains closed for deep cleaning, and the sick dogs are quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus.

