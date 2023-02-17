Ontario County Board: County clerk is “significantly behind” in sending payments to state agencies

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors held a vote of no confidence on Thursday night for the Ontario County Clerk.

According to a letter from the board, in June of last year, the county leadership was notified that Clerk Matthew Hoose was “significantly behind” on sending required reports and payments to multiple state departments.

The board claims since then, county administration and the board chairman have worked with Hoose to ensure all payments and reports were current but the board claims he continues to fail to make payments in a timely manner.

The board of supervisors conducted an audit of all banking transactions and say they found five bank accounts controlled by the clerk that are outside the county’s rules and regulations.

We’re following up with county leaders about the vote.