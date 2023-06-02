Ontario County Board of Supervisors fails to pass resolution for asylum-seekers

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Stopping short of making a decision, Ontario County Board of Supervisors failed to pass a resolution expressing concerns over the number of potential asylum-seekers on Thursday night.

County Supervisor Christopher Vastola said that the Board will revisit the resolution in three weeks once members have had to chance to discuss the measure further.

“Essentially, it’s laid over so we can come to consensus on the legislation we were creating,” Vastola said.

During the meeting, board members debated and made amendments for nearly two hours, but stopped short of giving the Chairman the power to issue a countywide public emergency.

Abigail Marion was among those who showed up to Thursday’s meeting and said she is disappointed that the board didn’t take action.

“This is clearly a huge issue and rather than constantly being on our back foot, it would be nice to see the county do something proactive,” Marion said.

But after listening to the debate at Thursday’s meeting she said that she understands why board members may need more time.

”There were a number of measures discussed. and technically it became very confusing so I understand it was hard to follow along and understand what was being proposed,” Marion said.