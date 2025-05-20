Ontario County celebrates graduation of new certified correction officers

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday five new certified corrections officers have graduated from the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy. (FLLEA)

This is the first time a training program has focused specifically on preparing corrections officers for service in county facilities, as FLLEA is mostly known for its police academy programs.

The graduation was held Monday at Finger Lakes Community College. Graduates from the class represent sheriff offices across the Finger Lakes region, including Cayuga, Ontario, Seneca, Schuyler, Tompkins and Yates counties.

Here are the list of graduates from the program:

Correction Officer Hannah Patrick

Correction Officer Nicholas Natale

Correction Officer Amy Smithling

Correction Officer Michael Wheeler

Correction Officer Cody Meunier

To learn more about the FLLEA, click here.