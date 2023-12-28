Ontario County changes residency requirement for Sheriff’s Office

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Up to 20% of officers in the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office will now be able to live outside of the county.

Sheriff David Cirencione says the Ontario County Board of Supervisors passed the policy in a meeting last week.

Twenty percent amounts to 10 deputies, two investigators, two sergeants and one lieutenant who will be able to live in surrounding counties.

Cirencione says the goal of the new policy is to increase staffing.