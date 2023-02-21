Ontario County Clerk dies

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Ontario County Clerk Matthew Hoose died unexpectedly on Tuesday, says a statement from the county.

Hoose has served as the clerk since January 2012, according to his LinkedIn. Here is the statement from the county:

“It is with sympathy that Ontario County has confirmed that the County Clerk, Matthew Hoose, died

unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The County will have no further comment at this time. Our

thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. We ask that the privacy of his family be respected.”

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors held a vote of no confidence for Hoose on Thursday night. According to a letter from the board, in June of last year, the county leadership was notified that Hoose was “significantly behind” on sending required reports and payments to multiple state departments.