Ontario County DA expected to give update on thefts at Geneva American Legion

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office will be holding a press conference Tuesday on an update in the investigation into thefts from the American Legion in Geneva

Back in April of 2024, 63-year-old Dan Mosher was charged with grand larceny after being accused of stealing nearly $93,000 from American Legion Post #396. Mosher also served on and off as commander of the post for 20 years.

Investigators said starting in December of 2015, Mosher stole funds from the post.

The press conference is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. This story will be updated as we learn more.