Ontario County Deputies arrest sex offender who they say fled before sentencing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said they have located and arrested a 43-year-old convicted sex offender who they say fled before being sentenced on sexual assault charges involving a minor.

Sevigny was found Tuesday morning on Chapin Street in Canandaigua, according to investigators.

Deputies said on March 14, Daniel Sevigny, or “ZERO,” removed his ankle monitor and fled before his sentencing for sexual predatory assault involving a minor.

Sevigny will now be due back in court for sentencing on his charges.