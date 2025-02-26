Ontario County deputies: Cocaine, LSD, pills, and other drugs recovered in bust

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says it seized a large amount of cocaine, LSD, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and other drugs after the arrest of a Canandaigua man.

Officers arrested Jeffery Johnson, 42, on Monday after pulling over his car while exiting the Thruway in Manchester. The sheriff’s office said the arrest comes after a long investigation into cocaine distribution around Canandaigua. Johnson is now charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

After the arrest, law enforcement searched multiple locations on Monday night into the morning. The sheriff’s office says it found:

1.5 kilograms of Cocaine

9,108 tabs of LSD

Six pounds of Marihuana

6.7 pounds of Mushroom (with suspected Psilocybin)

1.6 kilograms Ketamine

27.9 ounces MDMA

92 Ecstasy pills

$6,879 cash

Johnson was arraigned and remains in the Ontario County Jail on no bail. Deputies say the investigation remains active and additional arrests are possible. Anyone who wants to report illegal drug activity can anonymously call (585) 396-3784.