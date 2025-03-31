Ontario County Deputies looking for sex offender who they say fled before sentencing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 43-year-old convicted sex offender who they say fled before being sentenced on sexual assault charges involving a minor.

Deputies said on March 14, Daniel Sevigny, or “ZERO,” removed his ankle monitor and fled before his sentencing for sexual predatory assault involving a minor. Deputies describe him as 5’11”, weighing 220lbs and having both brown eyes and hair.

Deputies are saying to not approach him or try to detain him and that anyone with information should call the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.