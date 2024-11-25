Ontario County deputies will speak about tool to keep holiday shoppers safe

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is aiming to keep people safe this holiday season through a program that allows people to call 911 and then live-stream with the dispatcher.

News10NBC first told you about a program called Prepared Live in March. The sheriff’s office is holding a news conference on Monday to further discuss the technology. Deputies say it will be a key tool in holiday shopping safety.

Sheriff David Cirencione said earlier this year that live-streaming with dispatchers has many uses.

“If somebody is in cardiac arrest in the field and we are giving CPR instructions up here, the dispatcher can actually watch the CPR being performed and determine if it’s effective or if things need to be done to change up the procedure a little bit, to offer that maximum level of care in the field before first responders get there,” he said.

For the 911 dispatcher to see the live video, the caller has to give consent. It does not give law enforcement access to the phones’ information.