Ontario County having trouble receiving 911 calls from Verizon Wireless customers

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Ontario County is currently having trouble receiving 911 and administrative calls from Verizon Wireless customers. The problem seems to be limited to Verizon Wireless customers only, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone in the county has a problem calling 911, send a text message to 911. If you have a problem calling one of the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency lines, call (315) 789-1111.