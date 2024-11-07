Ontario County holds open house Nov. 6 on Geneva-Phelps freight rail corridor

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Ontario County leaders will share recommendations and redevelopment concepts for the freight rail corridor in Geneva and Phelps on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at a public open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, 35 Lake Front Drive, geneva.

The open house will be informal, with no presentation; people can drop in at their convenience to get information.

The draft recommendations reflect current conditions plus feedback gathered from the community over the simmer.

The goals of the development plan include:

— Identifying areas along the corridor that are suitable for larger-scale industrial development.

— Exploring options to enhance safety for pedestrians and vehicles around the rail corridor.

— Providing recommendations for updating municipal comprehensive plans and zoning related to rail.

— Evaluating economic and transportation impacts related to closing the Norfolk Southern rail line from Geneva to Lyons.

— Addressing the layout, infrastructure and capacity of the railyard in Geneva and examining how to improve safety and efficiency.