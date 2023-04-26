Humane Society: Dog found starving and another found dead at Ontario County home

STANLEY, N.Y. — The Ontario County Humane Society says a dog was found dead and decomposing and another was found starving at a home in the Town of Stanley. A suspect is facing animal cruelty charges.

Investigators say the dogs had access to food and water. The Humane Society responded to the home at 1910 Route 5 & 20 on Thursday afternoon after getting reports of the abandoned dogs. They found feces “covering the floor” and garbage piling up on the porch.

The Humane Society says the tenants moved out on March 20 and left the dogs in the home. New York State Police also responded to the home and the next day, they arrested 29-year-old Jose J. Figueroa. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal.

The Humane Society says the dog who starved to death was named Apex. The body of the 4-year-old German Shepherd was found in the upstairs bedroom. His body was taken to Cornell University for a necropsy.

The dog who survived is named Midnight, a 2-year-old Husky mix. She is under the care of the Humane Society, where she received veterinary care and is recovering.