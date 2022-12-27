Manchester man arrested for raping woman in Ontario County

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – On Sunday New York State Police in Canandaigua arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Beck Jr. of Manchester for rape. NYSP said he sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman in the village of Manchester in Ontario County.

Beck also had three active bench warrants for not showing up to court. Those charges include larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $5,000 cash bail.

