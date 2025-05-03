Ontario County man faces drug and gun charges after deputies find cocaine, assault weapon in home

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – A Stanley man is facing drug and gun charges after the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office searched his home.

Deputies searched Jeffrey Holtby’s residence on April 23 and found cocaine packaged for sale along with an assault weapon. Geneva police also helped with the investigation.

Holtby will answer to the charges in Seneca Town Court.

