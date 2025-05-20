Ontario County probation officer charged with aggravated DWI

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — A probation officer is accused of drunk driving. News10NBC has confirmed that Natalie Sigler, charged with aggravated DWI, works as a probation officer in Ontario County.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say that Sigler, 59, ran a red light on Saturday night at State Route 332 and Canandaigua Farmington Townline Road. Deputies arrested her and said she had an open alcohol container in her car.

Sigler was taken to the Ontario County Jail and will answer to her charge in Farmington Town Court. We’ve reached out to the county administrator’s office to ask if Sigler is still employed.