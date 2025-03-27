Ontario County Sheriff’s Office expected to announce major narcotics bust

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is expected to speak about a major narcotics and firearms bust in the Finger Lakes region on Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the sheriff’s office says the ATF, Geneva Police Department, New York State Police, and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office helped in the multi-agency investigation.

The news conference will take place at 3 p.m. Watch News10NBC at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.