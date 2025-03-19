Deputies: Firefighter arrested, accused of intentionally starting a fire

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a firefighter with the Clifton Springs Fire Department after deputies said he intentionally started a dumpster fire at an apartment complex in Clifton Springs.

Deputies said they responded alongside Clifton Fire crews to the fire which happened at Foster Block Apartments Tuesday. Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire.

After investigations done by the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol, Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigation Division, deputies said it led to the arrest of 19-year-old Joshua Musgrove. They also said Musgrove responded to the fire alongside the fire department.

Musgrove was charged with arson in the fifth degree and a class a misdemeanor. He was released and issued an appearance ticket for Manchester Town Court.

In a statement released by the Clifton Springs Fire Department, they said:

“The Clifton Springs Fire Department conducts arson background checks in accordance with New York State Law before accepting new members. At the time of Joshua’s application, there was no reason to suspect that he had any inclination to start fires. He has since been suspended, and if he is convicted, he will be terminated from the Clifton Springs Fire Department.”