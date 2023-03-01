Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports officer involved shooting in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says an officer fired shots in Canandaigua after authorities were investigating a reckless driving report on Tuesday night. No officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

Both the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Canandaigua City Police responded to the reckless driving. The investigation started in East Bloomfield and ended in Canandaigua.

Deputies say an encounter led to an “officer involved shooting” around Main Street and Parrish Street. Officials will speak at the sheriff’s office headquarters about the incident at 1 p.m.