Ontario County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 83-year-old man last seen in Victor

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 83-year-old Reginald “Reggie” Vardon, who has been missing for nine days.

Vardon was last seen on Monday, July 15, at the ESL branch on School Street in Victor. Security footage shows him walking inside the branch to chat with employees. He was reported missing two days later.

“The longer that these go on, it does get to be more difficult because the amount that person can travel only compounds itself when you’re on day nine,” said Lt. Lee Martin of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Vardon lives down the road at Autumn Grove Apartments. The apartment manager noticed no one had seen or heard from him. Police say that Vardon doesn’t drive or have any known associates outside of Autumn Grove. His bike was also left in his apartment.

The investigation led police last night to the city of Rochester, by Monroe Avenue. Foul play has been ruled out, but police say that Vardon may be suffering some cognitive decline due to his age. They’re asking anyone who sees him to call 911.

“Having investigated several missing person cases like this, the public’s assistance is invaluable. Most of our cases get solved by somebody in the public saying, ‘I saw this person at this location,’ or when the person themselves finds out, somebody tells them.’Hey – you’re on TV,'” Lt. Martin said.

Vardon is not in any kind of trouble, and in the eyes of the law, he can make his own decisions. Police say they just want to check in with him, make sure he’s okay, and get him any resources he might need or want.

Vardon is 5’1″ and around 110 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe Vardon is in Buffalo.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.