Ontario County supervisors pass resolution opposing a casino in Rochester

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — United in opposition, members of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a resolution to keep casino gaming out of Rochester.

“I think three casinos in the small geographic area is saturation,” Charlie Evangelista said.

Ontario County is the home of the Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack racino in Farmington.

Evangelista was among the crowd at Wednesday night’s meeting who agrees with the board’s decision.

Evangelista said another casino could mean more jobs being lost.

“It’s probably going to take away jobs away from the finger lakes and also southern counties so i am not in favor of it,” Evangelista said.

After the state Assembly failed to pass the gaming compact authorization Tuesday night, Seneca Nation President Ricky Armstrong Sr. released a statement that said “if the Assembly was willing to take up the legislation, the Nation was willing to make significant concessions from our previous agreement in principle.”

The state Assembly delegation responded in a statement of their own.

“Our understanding is that negotiations are headed in the right direction, and recognizing the adverse impact on our community and current workforce, would potentially remove a Rochester area/Monroe county casino.”

Concerns over a proposed casino extend beyond Monroe County.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said this weekend that more discussion needs to happen before a decision is made.

“There are some serious questions we have to ask before we advance a proposal for a gaming operation,” Cooney said.