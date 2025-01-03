Ontario County will mail out new tax bills after printing error

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Ontario County is sending new tax bills to residents after the original 2025 bill had a printing error.

The amount listed on the bottom payment stub was incorrect, according to a post by the City of Canandaigua. The correct and full tax amount is actually in the middle section of the tax bill.

The corrected tax bills will be mailed out soon. The full tax payment is due by Jan. 31 and the county won’t accept partial payments.