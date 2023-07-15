Ontario County woman recovering after being hit by a car while trying to save her dog

MANCHESTER, N.Y. — Skylynn Fox was running to rescue her dog Zuko when she was hit by a car at the busy intersection of Route 96 and Kyte Road in Manchester.

Mindy Mooney, Skylynn’s mom, said she heard a crashing noise, ran outside, and found Zuko lying motionless in the street.

Seconds later, Mooney said she noticed her 19-year-old daughter in the road.

“The next thing I know I’m looking up and I see my daughter laying there on the ground. I collapsed,” Mooney said Friday evening outside Strong Memorial Hospital.

Skylynn’s aunt Ameda Rathburn was one of many family members who rushed to the scene on Thursday.

“When I arrived i seen my niece laying on the ground. Face down and people laying around her. Like on her. By her,” Rathburn said.

Skylynn was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital and taken into surgery after suffering multiple fractures to her pelvis and shoulder cuff.

However, Mooney said doctors said Skylynn is on the road to recovery. She was listed in satisfactory condition Friday night at Strong.

“She’s doing wonderful. She’s now out of critical care center. She is now alert. I just got done seeing her before it was over. Surgery went phenomenal,” Mooney said.

That’s something her cousin and firefighter Cameron Wicks said wouldn’t be possible without the heroes who saved her life.

“I just want to thank Manchester and my department for how quickly you guys arrived on scene. and the state troopers. and everyone else who was there. you pretty much saved her life,” Wicks said.

Skylynn and Zuko had been hit by separate vehicles, according to state police, who said the drivers cooperated with police and that no charges were issued or are expected. Zuko did not survive.

A GoFundMe to raise money for Skylynn’s medical expenses had raised $3,735 as of 11:30 p.m. Friday. You can donate here.