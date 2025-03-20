Ontario County woman sentenced after HIPAA violation.

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they have sentenced 53-year-old Tonya D’Agostino of Farmington to serve a one year probation after obtaining and mailing “individually identifying health information.”

According to the Attorney’s Office, D’Agostino pleaded guilty to “unlawfully obtaining/disclosing individually identifying health information.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn M. Hartford who handled the case said that D’Agostino mailed health information of four people that could be identified to someone in Medina, N.Y back in March of 2023. D’Agostino did not have authorization to disclose or obtain any of the health information, the Attorney’s Office said.

The Attorney’s Office also said D’Agostino did this in an attempt to gain $216,000 from the person who received the information.

Alongside her one year probation, D’Agostino was also ordered to pay $13,410.42 in restitution.

D’Agostino’s sentencing is a result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of Inspector General under the Health and Human Services Office.