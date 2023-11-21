Ontario man, 58, charged with sexually abusing two children

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ONTARIO, N.Y. — A 58-year-old man from Wayne County is charged with sexually abusing two children including one under the age 13.

John Stabley of Ontario is charged with first-degree rape, predatory sexual assault against a child, course of sexual conduct against a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested after a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigation that started in March of 2023.

Investigators say Stabley engaged in multiple sexual acts with the children including one over the course of multiple years. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.