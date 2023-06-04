Ontario man arrested, accused of shoving female and smashing her phone

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ontario man after an investigation into a domestic violence situation.

Deputies say 36-year-old Robert C. Nielson-Swartzenberg shoved a female victim to the ground and threw things at her, with a child present. They say he smashed and broke the victims phone.

Deputies say Nielson-Swartzenberg physically resisted arrest causing an altercation.

Nielson-Swartzenberg was taken into custody, arrested, and transported to Wayne County Jail where he awaits CAP arraignment.

Nielson-Swartzenberg is arrested for harassment in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and obstruction of government administration in the second degree.