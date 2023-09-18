Open Door Mission asks for clothing donations for asylum seekers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Open Door Mission in Rochester is asking for donations as they work to support the city’s newly arrived asylum seekers.

The Open Door Mission says it has received a huge number of requests for clothes, especially for small children. The charity is urgently asking for donations of used clothing for children, men, and women. They’re also asking for new underwear and children’s socks.

Donations can be dropped off at 20 North Plymouth Avenue. The donation bin is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see more information here.

The latest round of asylum seekers, 23 adults and 28 children in total, arrived in late August. They’re staying at the Holiday Inn downtown.