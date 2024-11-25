Open Door Mission sees increase in walk-ins as temperatures get drop

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the weather gets colder, local shelters say they’re seeing more walk-ins. Organizers with Open Door Mission say they’ve seen a big jump in the past few weeks.

As the temperature keeps dropping, organizers say they expect to see another 50% jump in people. The nonprofit says its facilities are already stretched but the bigger problem is security.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve seen a spike in significant incidents that include broken windows, fights, and assault with a deadly weapon against our staff,” said Kaylin Schlonski, vice president of programs at the Open Door Mission. “We are seeing people dropped at our doorstep from the healthcare system and being denied shelter through other services.”

Open Door says it hasn’t budgeted for security which is the problem. To help accommodate the need, the nonprofit says it’s partnered with a local hotel to house families for free.

It’s also opening space in a second building to make 32 new beds specifically for women.