Opening statements set to begin in trial of man accused of beating girlfriend to death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Opening statements are expected to begin on Tuesday in the trial of Walter Balkum, the four-time convicted felon accused of beating his girlfriend to death on Rochester’s northeast side.

Balkum is accused of killing Melikah Bruner in front of her child at her home on Hazelwood Terrace back on Aug. 27. Rochester Police arrested Balkum later this month and charged him with manslaughter and criminal contempt.

As News10NBC has covered, a judge removed Balkum’s ankle monitor five days before the deadly beating. The monitor, which didn’t have GPS but could track whether or not Balkum was on home confinement, was removed at the request of Balkum’s attorney so he could find a job.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. at the Hall of Justice.