Orchard Park town board paves way for possible entertainment district outside Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park’s town board voted in favor of new zoning laws around the new Highmark Stadium, opening the door to possibly creating an entertainment district with hotels and bars.

New development will be allowed in three areas around the new stadium, after years of debate, according to our Buffalo-area NBC affiliate WGRZ. If the Bills’ home does get an entertainment district, it may be similar to Patriot Place for the New England Patriots stadium or Titletown for the Green Bay Packers stadium.

The proposal would rezone the areas into “Development and Research 2” zones, allowing for buildings up to four stories, surpassing the current limit of 2.5 stories in the town. The board voted on Wednesday.