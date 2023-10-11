Orchestra, DJs to accompany screening of ‘Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League will host a screening of the film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

But, there’s a twist. The screening will feature a live, 13-piece orchestra playing along with the movie. This is the first time RBTL has hosted a concert like this.

The film will also be accompanied by turntables with a DJ playing live music from the score and the soundtrack.

You can catch this show Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre on East Main Street.