Organization in South Carolina hosts dog blood drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. – We often hear of the need for blood donations for humans, but pets can need blood as well. One organization in South Carolina held a dog blood drive on Thursday.

The blood connection teamed up with Fetch Specialty and Emergency Veterinary Centers of Greenville to host the blood drive just ahead of National Pet Day, which is April 11.

Organizers say it’s important to remember that animals have surgeries and emergencies just like people do.

A dog named Rosie stepped up to do her part.

“It’s something none of us had really thought about before,” says Rosie’s owner, Michael Lilley. “And once it was explained that, just like people, you know, if you have a surgery or an injury, and you need replacement blood, then that’s something that would be good to have if you needed it.”

Rosie has donated her blood several times.