Organization works to combat summer learning loss for local elementary students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Studies show that nearly three-quarters of elementary-age students experience summer learning loss. By the time they reach 5th grade, they can fall behind their class by almost three years.

Summer learning loss is a big issue, especially affecting kids of low-income families but right now at the Jackson Center, they have a program by the Greater Rochester Summer Learning Association that’s working to change that.

Children don’t stop learning once summer begins and Luis A. Perez knows that. That’s why 15 years ago he started the Greater Rochester Summer Learning Association. Perez and his staff run the “LEAP” program. It gives kids six more weeks of learning in the summer.

“We added science kits. We had swimming lessons, we had community events just expanding the world for them and keeping them learning. And our data says that they’re like little weeds that just keep on growing,” said Luis A. Perez, President/CEO of GRSLA.

Since 2019, it has focused on kindergarten and pre-K students. The association has nine sites across the city, serving 20 classrooms with 200 students.

Kimberly Barnes-Ellis has been working with the program since its start.

“It is on where the kids do cooking projects. They go on nature walks, and it’s just a very family-oriented program. So we look out for the whole family,” said Kimberly Barnes-Ellis, Program Director for Child Development Center.

Students’ classrooms stay the same as they are during the school year. They’re given meals and snacks along with take-home learning kits and other hands-on tools.

In last year’s “LEAP” survey, 87% of parents said the program allowed them to keep their jobs in the summer.

“They know each other, they love each other, they love being together. And it’s an opportunity to keep kids in a place that’s safe, that’s engaging, that’s educational. Right. And that parents feel good about,” Perez said.

Perez says he spends his year finding and raising funding for the program but says he’s always offered more classrooms than he can afford.

“Kids are there, the parents are there, the centers are there, the expertise is there, the facilities are there, the equipment’s there. It’s really just finding the money to keep the teachers on and provide what we provide, the pieces that we provide as a support,” Perez said.

Some of the kids that were playing on the playground earlier said they love being a part of the community that they’re with all school year in the summer and learning playing and growing.

