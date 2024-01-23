Organizations hold rally at Liberty Pole to call for protections for abortion

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It has been 51 years since the U.S. Supreme Court originally ruled in favor of Roe v. Wade, giving women constitutional protections for abortion.

With Roe v. Wade being overturned by the current Supreme Court in 2022, several organizations gathered at the Liberty Pole downtown Rochester to call for a nationwide expansion in abortion rights on Monday night.

Several organizations gathered including Planned Parenthood of Western and Central New York, Rochester National Organization for Women, and the Rochester Sexual and Reproductive Justice Task Force.

The fight over abortion rights is expected to be a hot button issues of this year’s presidential election in November.