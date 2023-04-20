Organizers assist community members seeking to expunge cannabis convictions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Organizers at the Changing Legacies event in downtown Rochester spent Thursday afternoon helping community members who are struggling to have cannabis convictions expunged from their records.

Representatives with event sponsor and cannabis producer AYR Wellness walked attendees through the process. That includes providing documentation like arrest records, the city and state where an individual was charged, a government issued ID, and a court docket number if known.

It is an undertaking that Khari Edwards with AYR Wellness is determined to make easier for New Yorkers.

“When you offer something like expunging their records and giving them a new start, they want to hear it from true validators,” says Edwards. “And so looking at this event, it started at 11, 10 o’clock 10:15 we had people lining up ready to get their lives started again.”

Sponsors of the event say that cannabis convictions have impacted the ability of people with multiple convictions to secure housing, employment, and other opportunities.