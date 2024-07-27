Organizers: Naples Pride Festival went smoothly despite threats

Naples Pride Festival runs smoothly, despite threats

NAPLES, N.Y. — Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies were on hand at the third annual Naples Pride Festival on Saturday after organizers reported receiving several threatening messages on social media.

“Drag Me to the Stage” co-owner Tim Evanicki says several messages were posted to social media pages promoting the Pride Brunch and Walk that happened in downtown Naples on Saturday afternoon. That’s why sheriff’s deputies were at Memorial Town Hall today where families and kids of all ages gathered for the town’s third Pride Festival.

Evanicki said there were some “pretty aggressive messages and threats” received.

“We are used to getting some backlash when we come to a new town. And being from a small town myself, I was expecting it. But there were some pretty harsh threats that we called the Sheriff’s Office to be doubly sure,” Evanicki said.

Evanicki says he was happy everything went smoothly Saturday, which included a drag brunch and performance, but felt compelled to reach out to law enforcement.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season-seven star Mrs. Kasha Davis spoke at the event earlier Saturday afternoon. News10NBC’s Bret Vetter will have an interview with her and more coverage coming up on News10NBC at 11 p.m.

