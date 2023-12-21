Original Tom Wahl’s in Avon added to state’s list of historic businesses

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

AVON, N.Y. — The original Tom Wahl’s in Avon has been selected for New York State’s Historic Business Preservation Registry.

The registry highlights businesses that have operated for at least 50 years and have contributed to their community’s history, heritage, and identity.

On March 19, 1955, World War II veteran Tom Wahl Sr. opened the roadside stand on routes 5 and 20. Wahl only made $7.80 the first day but by 20 years later, his restaurants were serving 20,000 customers a week.

How does a business get on the Historic Business Preservation Registry? According to the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, for a business to be nominated, it must be proposed by a state elected official and meet a few other conditions.

The business must have been open for at least 50 years with no breaks of more than two years. It also has to prove its impact on the community with written documentation like awards, newspaper articles, or interviews. The business must maintain the physical features and traditions like crafts, art forms, and culinary practices.