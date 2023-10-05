Orleans County man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — A drug dealer in Orleans County is headed to prison.
Anthony Disanferdinando, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony drug and gun charges.
Police searched his Clarendon home in January. They say they found cocaine, LSD, narcotics and marijuana, along with four loaded semi-automatic pistols and 24 rifles and shotguns, and packaging material and other drug paraphernalia. The arrest came after an investigation into the sale and distribution of cocaine.
Disanferdinando will be sentenced Jan. 3.