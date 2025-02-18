Orleans County Sheriff restricts non-essential travel due to weather and road conditions

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. – The Orleans County Sheriff issued a travel advisory for Orleans County, restricting non-essential travel until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution, as reduced visibility or zero visibility at times and snow-covered roads pose significant travel risks. Road and weather conditions will be monitored, and the travel advisory will be updated accordingly.

Orleans County Offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the ongoing Lake Effect Snow Warning and hazardous travel conditions caused by blowing and drifting snow. Essential employees still need to report to work at their scheduled times.

The Orleans County Legislature meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. will be postponed and was rescheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Modern Disposal will still be picking up trash on Tuesday, if this changes it will be announced.

Emergency services and essential personnel will continue to work.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official county social media pages, county websites, and local media updates.

