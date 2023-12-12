Orleans County woman charged in stabbing of boyfriend

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman faces an assault charge after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend multiple times in the town of Barre.

Nathalie Ann Smith, 57, stabbed John G. Dunn multiple times, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to Oak Orchard Road at about 7:56 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, for a reported domestic incident involving a knife.

Deputies helped give aid until medical personnel arrived, and then both Dunn and Smith were taken to area hospitals to be treated.

Dunn was under evaluation at Strong Memorial Hospital as of shortly before 9 p.m., according to Strong’s patient information desk. Smith was taken into custody after an evaluation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith has been charged with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury with a weapon (a felony) and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use (a misdemeanor). She was arraigned Monday evening and remanded to the county jail with bail set at $100,000. Smith will reappear in Barre town Court. An order of protection was issued for Dunn.