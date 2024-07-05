O’Rorke Bridge remains closed Friday with gates down

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The O’Rorke Bridge, the transportation point over the Genesee River that allows traffic to move between Charlotte and Irondequoit, has been closed for hours.

Both the Rochester and Irondequoit police departments closed off the bridge around 9 p.m. on Thursday. News10NBC TODAY was live at the bridge on Friday morning. The gates on either side that regulate traffic are still down but there’s no word yet on what specifically is wrong with them. A bell is also going off.

Staff have been working around the clock to get things back in order with officers keeping folks out. City officials are no stranger to repairs. The O’Rorke Bridge has broken or shut down a few times in the past couple years.