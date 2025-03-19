Oscar Mayer ‘Wienermobile’ makes its way to Tops Markets in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The famous hotdog shaped vehicle, the “Wienermobile,” is making its way to Rochester Thursday.

According to the Oscar Mayer website, the vehicle is 27ft long, which is equal to 60 hotdogs long and 11ft tall, which is 24 hot dogs tall.

It will be making its first stop at the Tops Market in Canandaigua located on North Street on Thursday from 2-6p.m.

Here is the other stops it will be making in the area: