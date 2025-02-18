Our Lady of Mercy student celebrated for helping to save child’s life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our Lady of Mercy is celebrating a student for her quick-thinking actions that helped to save a young boy’s life when visiting New York City.

Adalyn Cross, a trained lifeguard, was visiting the Museum of Modern Art with her family earlier this month when she noticed a crowd forming around two panicking parents and their unresponsive 2-year-old child. When no adults stepped in to help, Adalyn took action. She administered back blows to the boy, who then began to move and regain color in his face.

The boy’s mother reports that he is now doing well, thanks to Adalyn’s lifesaving skills. However, the gravity of the situation didn’t immediately sink in for Adalyn.

“I never thought I would have to do that, so I was just standing there like what just happened,” Cross said. “I didn’t even really know what to think. It was kind of like I was just going through the motions the rest of the day. Honestly, I was just confused and shocked. It took a while to set in.”

As the family was moved to a private room, the boy’s mother asked Adalyn for her phone number. The next day, she sent Adalyn a picture of the boy playing and healthy, expressing gratitude for her lifesaving intervention.

