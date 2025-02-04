‘Our neighborhood streets are being targeted’: Park Avenue area neighbors seek solutions to rising crime

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People living in Rochester’s Park Avenue neighborhood are grappling with a surge in vandalism and car break-ins. According to Rochester Police, the city experienced at least 69 car break-ins during January, with several incidents occurring near Park Avenue.

Neighbors feel targeted and are actively seeking solutions. Elizabeth Tice, a resident, expressed her frustration, saying, “You can’t expect the police to be everywhere.”

Tice recounted a recent incident, “Last summer, the people across the street had their windows smashed. My car was out in my driveway… fortunately, ours were not smashed. But all of a sudden, our neighborhood streets are being targeted. It’s frustrating.”

In response to the rising crime, Tice and dozens of neighbors attended a public hearing at the Immanuel Baptist Church, which also experienced break-ins. Michael Marshall, co-chair of the church’s board of ministry, shared, “It was a Sunday morning, and right before worship, eight cars were vandalized and broken into.”

Marshall emphasized that the issue extends beyond crime, involving vagrancy, homelessness, and mental health challenges.

“It’s about having constructive conversations about seeking solutions,” he said.

City Councilmember Mary Lupien noted the event brought together city staff, police, county human services, and homeless advocates to discuss potential solutions.

Rochester Police Department’s David Smith stated, “I’ve deployed a significant amount of manpower resources, both plainclothes and uniformed officers. We’re trying to use cameras, license plate readers, and other technology to help.”

The RPD has assigned detectives to investigate the break-ins and urges affected residents to call 911.

