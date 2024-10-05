Out of the Darkness walk Saturday aimed at suicide prevention

Out of the Darkness walk Saturday in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The annual Out of the Darkness walk takes place Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Penfield, with registration starting at 10 a.m. The walk brings people together to raise awareness and money for suicide prevention.

“Our goal is to spread awareness of the issue but then also spread hope to anyone who might be going through this,” said Michael Hahn, co-chair of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “I myself have struggled with this in my past, and this organization has really allowed me to get out and share my story with people and make sure other people can find the light at the end of the tunnel as I have.”

Last year, “Out of the Darkness” community walks across the country raised $22.8 million for suicide prevention