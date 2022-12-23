UPDATE: More than 23,000 power outages reported by RG&E

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester region is experiencing widespread power outages, including in Monroe, Livingston, Wyoming, Orleans, and Genesee counties.

RG&E has reported more than 23,000 power outages as of 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.

We’re reporting ~23,800 customers without power—the hardest hit areas currently are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor & Farmington. Crews are battling the elements to restore power as quickly & safely as possible. Continue to report outages by calling 1-800-743-1701. pic.twitter.com/bNiWfvbqOl — RG&E (@RGandE) December 23, 2022

The National Grid has posted more than 10,000 power outages across Orleans, Genesee, and Monroe County. That includes many around the Brockport and Sweden area. You can see the latest numbers from National Grid here.

