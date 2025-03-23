Over 100 vendors showcase locally made products at fundraiser in Spencerport

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – People in Spencerport had the chance to shop for locally made products at the BOCES Skills USA Craft and Vendor Show fundraiser.

Over 100 vendors participated, offering products made by students in fields like culinary arts, carpentry, and heavy equipment. Shoppers could also enter fundraiser raffles.

“I think it’s important for the community to see students in action—being able to see their handmade items and the importance of it in the community,” said Jennifer Probst, Skills USA lead advisor.

Proceeds from the event will support students attending the Skills USA competition next month at the New York State Fairgrounds.

