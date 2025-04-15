Over 100 homes without power in Genesee County after high winds bring down tree limbs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

LE ROY, N.Y. – High winds caused tree limbs to fall onto power lines in Genesee County, leaving 110 National Grid customers without power. The affected area includes School and Lake Streets in Le Roy.

National Grid crews have been working to restore power. They aim to have electricity back by 10 p.m., officials said.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI